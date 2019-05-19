This week, roadside thinning and prescribed burning are set to begin on the Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
Trees along county road #233, known as Crooked River Road near the Elk City Township, will be thinned and traffic likely will be affected. Work also will be done on the bottom one-half mile of Forest Service Road #522, known as Deadwood Road, and the junction with the Crooked River Road.
“We are asking the public to use extra caution when traveling in this area during these short-duration operations,” said Red River Ranger District Assistant Fire Management Officer Tom McLeod. “Public and worker safety is our primary concern.”
The thinning operations are expected to take about three weeks.
Also, prescribed burning of about 300 acres in the Orogrande Community Protection Project could begin. Users are encouraged to contact the Red River Ranger District at 208-842-2245 to determine whether prescribed burning is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.