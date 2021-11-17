ELK CITY — VFW Post 8311 and Auxiliary hosted a hugely successful dinner to honor veterans and celebrate Veterans Day Thursday evening. More than 90 people were served a delicious roast beef dinner with all the trimmings by VFW Auxiliary members and friends. Students read their essays written for the Patriot’s Pen competition. Shyann Rose Lee, sixth grader at Elk City Elementary won first place. Maddie Armstrong, also an Elk City School sixth grader, won second and Camille Hollibaugh, homeschooled student from Grangeville won third. Winners received medals and monetary gifts and Shyann’s essay will go on to the district competition. Sew Help Me Quilters were finally successful in presenting area veteran Rod Velarde a Quilt of Valor, Stars and Stripes, to honor and in appreciation of his many years of service in the Marines, U. S. Army and National Guard.
