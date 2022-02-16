ELK CITY – Sew Help Me Quilters want to thank the community for their support of our Valentine’s Day bake sale. We made more than $550, which will help the club with lots of projects they do for the community. As usual we had tasty, wonderful donations from folks who don’t even belong to the club. Thank you!! If you are interested in quilting or maybe want to begin quilting, the Elk City, Red River, and Dixie members meet monthly; our next meeting is Friday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Elk City School; come join us. – Sue Phillips

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments