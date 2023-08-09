Having lost a number of structures when strong winds swept the Elkhorn Fire across the Salmon River into Alison Ranch late last month, the Payette National Forest handed off control of the firefighting response to a national Type II IMT (incident management team) last week.
With the river crossing and the fire’s rapid expansion before much-needed rain arrived late last week, the Payette and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests issued a joint order closing an area south of the Magruder Road. (The Magruder Road itself is open, as is the Salmon River below the high water mark.) All trails in and out of Campbell’s Ferry are closed.
The fire had exceeded 24,000 acres as of Aug. 7, when it was mapped by an unmanned drone equipped with fire heat sensors.
A mudslide upriver disrupted firefighting operations that had made use of jet boats to transport firefighters and supplies, the IMT noted in its Aug. 7 update. Monday also marked the start date for efforts to help boaters move past the fire area safely.
“Beginning [Aug. 7] boaters are required to stop at Hancock Campsite on river-left at river mile 26.1 to receive further instruction from a Forest Service representative regarding passing through and camping in the area of the Elkhorn Fire,” the IMT’s daily update noted. “Camping, recreating and stopping through the area of fire activity is allowed with some exceptions. Upon leaving Hancock Camp there will be no stopping until boaters pass Magpie Creek Camp. After passing Magpie Creek Camp, boaters will be allowed to camp and recreate on a first-come, first-served basis everywhere except: Upper Allison, Allison, Lower Allison, Whitewater Camp, Campbell’s Ferry and China Bar. Upon leaving China Bar, there are no camping restrictions connected to the Elkhorn Fire.”
At last check it was being fought by 333 personnel working to contain the west flank of the fire at Trout Creek and Whitewater Wilderness Ranch, set fire line to hold it east of the 421 Road and north of the Salmon River. Structure protection effort is continuing at numerous inholdings in the area. They’re hoping for minimal fire behavior due to rain the area received, with more in the forecast, before higher temperatures and dryer air later in the week.
Little Bear, Midnight fires show little change
The Little Bear Fire grew 200-300 acres Aug. 2, but has shown little change since then, as cooler weather also brought higher humidity to the area where it has been burning since July 3: northeast of Bear Mountain Lookout, south of U.S. Highway 12, and southeast of Jerry Johnson Campground.
The Midnight Fire continued to show no growth and crews brought containment to 50 percent of the fire which has burned in the area three miles northwest of Pilot Knob since July 10. Current information about this and other fires is online at inciweb.nwcg.gov.
