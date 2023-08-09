U.S. Forest Service (USFS) logo

Having lost a number of structures when strong winds swept the Elkhorn Fire across the Salmon River into Alison Ranch late last month, the Payette National Forest handed off control of the firefighting response to a national Type II IMT (incident management team) last week.

With the river crossing and the fire’s rapid expansion before much-needed rain arrived late last week, the Payette and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests issued a joint order closing an area south of the Magruder Road. (The Magruder Road itself is open, as is the Salmon River below the high water mark.) All trails in and out of Campbell’s Ferry are closed.

