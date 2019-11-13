GRANGEVILLE -- Elks Burger Night in November will be Friday, Nov. 22. Animal Ark will receive the net profit/proceeds of the food sales. Plan to come down and support Animal Ark by having a fresh ground beef hamburger with hand cut French fries or salad. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. and will end no later than 7:15 p.m. The public is welcome.
