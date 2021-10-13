COEUR D’ALENE — A sentencing date is pending for Travis D. Ellenwood of Kamiah, who last week pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the 2020 killing of his domestic partner.
According to an Oct. 4 release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Idaho, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale took Ellenwood’s plea and set the case for sentencing in front of Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at a future date. Ellenwood faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.
According to court records, on Oct. 30, 2020, Ellenwood, 44, went out to a local bar in Kamiah with the victim, Bessie Blackeagle. During the early morning hours of Oct. 31, they returned home to their residence where an argument ensued. During the argument, Ellenwood repeatedly struck Blackeagle and at one point strangled her until she could not breathe. Though it is unknown the exact time that Blackeagle was beaten and strangled, Ellenwood eventually called 911 at approximately 5:30 p.m. and reported that Blackeagle was not breathing. Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to their residence and found Blackeagle was dead.
Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho credited the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nez Perce Tribal Police, and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, which led to charges.
“My thoughts today are with Ms. Blackeagle’s loved ones who have lost forever a family member and a friend,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez.
Gonzalez also encourages those experiencing domestic violence or those who know of someone in need of help to reach out to the free and confidential National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE, texting “START” to 88788, or visiting their website at www.thehotline.org.
