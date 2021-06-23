A Kamiah man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in relation to the murder of a woman last October.
In a video arraignment held in U.S. District Court, District of Idaho, last Monday, June 14, Travis Dewayne Ellenwood, 43, a Nez Perce Tribe member, was formally charged with second-degree homicide and strangulation. Following his not guilty plea to both counts, jury trial was set for Aug. 2 in Coeur d’Alene. Ellenwood was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Charges resulted from an Oct. 31, 2020, incident at a residence near Kamiah on the Nez Perce Reservation, in which the FBI responded to a suspected homicide. According to court records, Ellenwood is alleged to have strangled and attempted to strangle an intimate/dating partner, identified only by initials as B.A.B., ; and then “with malice aforethought” is alleged to have beat and strangled the victim. The victim was also reported as a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Assisting in the investigation were the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office
Maximum penalties in this case are up to 10 years in federal detention and up to a $250,000 fine for strangulation; and up to life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for second-degree homicide.
Ellenwood’s trial will be before District Judge B. Lynn Winmill. Ellenwood is represented by David R. Partovi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.