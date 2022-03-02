RIGGINS — A Washington State resident arrested late last month following a high-speed pursuit into Adams County faces additional felony charges, including for burglary for offenses allegedly committed in Idaho County.
A court date is pending for Jeremy L. Hassett, 32, of Uniontown, currently in custody in Adams County, where he is charged with eluding a police officer and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies; and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), Idaho County intends to file charges on Hassett for eluding and burglary (both felonies, three counts of trespassing, resisting and obstructing peace officers, and providing false information to a peace officer.
What led to Hassett’s arrest started that day on Feb. 22, according to an ICSO release, when Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls concerning a suspicious person trespassing on several properties, including an Air B&B, which was later found to be burglarized.
The male individual had parked in several driveways and asked for gas, then was found wandering around houses and private property dressed completely in black clothing, including a mask to cover his face. Callers also reported he was offering to sell items such as saw blades and a bulletproof vest. They reported his behavior was odd and he acted like he was on drugs.
Deputies responded to the area and located the man parked in his vehicle along the Big Salmon Road around 4:15 p.m., based on tips called in from concerned citizens. According to ICSO, the man refused to acknowledge deputies who knocked on his window, so K9 Nation was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle for the odor of drugs. The driver refused to comply with orders to exit the vehicle and started the car, then sped off southbound on U.S. Highway 95.
Deputies pursued and the driver, who failed to yield, reached speeds up to 87 miles per hour at times. The pursuit continued almost 30 miles into Adams County, where Adams County deputies deployed spike strips to disable the suspect’s car and slow the pursuit. The driver — later identified as Hassett — continued approximately two miles before he stopped and was taken into custody.
In an ICSO statement, “We wish to thank the Idaho State Police and Adams County for their assistance for safely ending this incident, as well as the concerned citizens of Riggins who provided information about his location.”
