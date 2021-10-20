COTTONWOOD — “It was actually a difficult decision,” Prairie Junior-Senior High School Principal Matt Elven said about taking on the role of principal. “I still felt effective as a teacher, and I love kids, so it was difficult to see moving from the teaching position to that of principal.”
However, he did slide into the role this school year, and said he is learning the ropes day-by-day.
“There’s definitely more to it than I knew or realized,” he said. “I appreciate that there is a great staff here, and wonderful community to work with.”
Elven grew up as an only child in Nezperce. After he graduated from high school there in 1996, he attended the University of Idaho.
“I spent the first two-plus years majoring in economics and accounting,” he recalled, smiling. “When my advisor said I had more math and history classes than I needed, and asked why I wasn’t taking accounting classes, I said, ‘because I hate them!’”
“I remember him saying, ‘I hate to tell you this, but if you hate accounting, that’s probably not what you should be going into,’” Elven recalled.
That steered him on the education path.
Though he had struggled with math in high school, he began to gain an understanding of it in college. He went the math, economics and history route and graduated with a secondary teaching degree.
“I love history, and I also understand that fear that comes with not understanding math concepts,” he said. “I wanted to be able to help kids in math and let them know not everyone grasps it at the same time — kids’ brains are not fully developed in high school, so it is not their fault if they don’t get it right now. I wanted them to know that, as well as share strategies that helped me understand math.”
Elven student taught at Grangeville High School with teachers Mr. Smith and Mr. Loeber. Following that, his life took a little different turn.
He and his wife, Cassie, who is from the Colton, Wash., area, moved to Wisconsin.
“We wanted to spread our wings and see what was out there,” he said. “While there, I didn’t teach, but I coached.”
After, they moved to Montana where he both taught and coached.
“I loved it, but it was in 2003 when we came back to the prairie for a wedding and saw that we could likely afford a house here that it seemed it might be a good time to come home,” he said. “And we love the prairie, so when a teaching position opened up at Clearwater Valley in Kooskia, I took it.”
The family purchased a house in Greencreek and he taught at CV before moving to GHS and eventually to Prairie, where, before moving into the principal position, he taught math and economic courses.
“I’ve been doing this about 19 years now, and one thing I know is that kids are kids,” he said. “I also know our number one goal is to help our kids find ways to succeed.”
“We have exceptional students on the prairie,” Elven emphasized. “More than anywhere else, because they have this rich history of agriculture and timber, among other things, and they have families who support them and have instilled a work ethic in them.”
Elven reiterated that “everything else is secondary to us providing the best opportunities available to our kids.”
The Elvens have four children scattered throughout Cottonwood Joint School District 242 in grades 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th.
After 11 years of helping coach football at Prairie, Elven stepped down this year and is involved in only a parental capacity now.
“It has been tremendously hard to step away from coaching, as I really miss it,” he said. “However, I have a large scope of people I feel responsible for now — students, staff, parents and the community —and that takes time.”
In their spare time, the Elven family enjoys spending as much time as possible in the outdoors.
“We always said if we were going to live in Idaho, then we would take the fullest advantage of what it has to offer, and that’s what we do,” he smiled.
