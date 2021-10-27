KAMIAH — Idaho County Commissioners declared an emergency for the Roby Road Bridge near Kamiah at the Oct. 19 commissioners’ meeting. Guy VonBargen, assistant road supervisor of Idaho County Road and Bridge Department and John Watson from J-U-B Engineering recommended this action to expedite fixing problems with the bridge. Watson explained that a structural engineer came and looked at it four weeks ago. “We need to recommend doing something quickly,” said Watson.
Von Bargen stated that road and bridge employees have posted signs at the bridge “for passenger vehicles only.” Roby Road is located approximately two miles from Kamiah. The 83-foot-long bridge crosses Lawyer Creek, a short distance off Highway 162.
Watson explained the need for shoring and repairs to the bridge and the challenge of not having as-built drawings. “We don’t know the condition of the piers, what is below ground.” Watson proposed advertising a design-build contract so the same contractor can complete the job. The emergency declaration shortens the time frame to award a contract, noting the county can select someone after a 14-day posting, continued Watson. He identified several local or regional contractors with the ability to do this type of project. “Let’s reach out and see who is the most responsive,” said commissioner Skip Brandt.
Prior to the emergency declaration, the commissioners amended their meeting agenda to allow for this decision. Brandt encouraged the road department and J-U-B Engineering to move forward quickly. “Get on it guys,” he said.
