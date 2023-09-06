WHITE BIRD — Recently the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded the City of White Bird $60,000 in emergency funding to address a drinking water issue.
This financial aid was deemed necessary because of a public health and safety emergency the White Bird City Council declared on June 14. The emergency stemmed from a “depletion of water from their groundwater wells for their drinking water system.”
The population of White Bird is 106 and there are 76 households on the drinking water system.
MaryAnna Peavey, DEQ Grants and Loans Bureau Chief, said the City hired a third-party contractor to haul drinking water to put in the city’s storage tanks, so they could keep supporting water supply for its customers for basic in-home use. The city requested $400,000, which included the water hauling cost and construction of a new well. The city obtained funding for the construction of the new well from USDA Rural Development, and Idaho DEQ is covering the cost of the water hauling with its emergency funding program.
