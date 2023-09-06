Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) logo

WHITE BIRD — Recently the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded the City of White Bird $60,000 in emergency funding to address a drinking water issue.

This financial aid was deemed necessary because of a public health and safety emergency the White Bird City Council declared on June 14. The emergency stemmed from a “depletion of water from their groundwater wells for their drinking water system.”

