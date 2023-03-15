Checking for speed, aggressive driving, as well as for criminal interdiction, state and county law enforcement conducted an emphasis patrol out along the Clearwater Valley last week.

According to Cpl. Cory Juber, Idaho State Police (ISP), the three-hour patrol was conducted between Greer at State Highway 11 and Kooskia on State Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 12. Juber and two other ISP troopers worked with K9 units from both the Idaho and Lewis county sheriff’s offices.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments