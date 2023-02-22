New short-term employment projections from the Idaho Department of Labor show Idaho’s healthy rate of job creation is expected to continue over the next two years. Total employment in Idaho — including self-employed and family businesses — reached a new high of 854,474 in the base period in 2022. This is projected to grow by 1.4% annually, reaching 878,100 in 2024.
In 2020, COVID-19 led to significant job losses in a very short period of time — with almost all job losses occurring in March and April, but Idaho demonstrated its economic vitality with a quick rebound, returning to rapid job growth the following year.
Job growth is not expected to be distributed equally among industries in Idaho. The fastest-growing industries are projected to include Information (+2.8% annually), construction (+2.5%) and transportation and warehousing (+2.4%). Health care is again expected to account for the most net new jobs, with 4,098 new jobs projected (+1.8% per year).
Idaho’s rapid population growth continues to strain the state’s housing supply. Furthermore, the aging of Idaho — with 65 and older residents making up most of the state’s population growth — leads to higher demand for health services and corresponding growth in health care.
Simultaneously, American consumption continues to shift increasingly more toward online purchasing and away from brick-and-mortar retail.
— Idaho Department of Labor
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.