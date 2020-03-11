GRANGEVILLE – Sudden darkness. Ear-piercing sirens. Flashes. Shots fired. Yelling and chaos.
Through it all, EMS members work quickly and calmly.
“When do we learn? We learn best when we’re stressed. When we make mistakes, we learn, we remember,” EMS instructor Bill Arsenault told a class of 50 emergency services workers Saturday, March 7, at Grangeville High School.
Arsenault used a high-stress, sense disorienting situation to have the class place Israeli and combat application tourniquets on each other during an emergency simulation.
The occasion was the 35th annual Grangeville EMT Association (GEMTA) Spring Fling held March 7 and 8. In all, nearly 250 students and more than 30 instructors and vendors filled GHS to take part in about 20 classes that included topics such as tactical bleeding, field amputation, diabetes care, child maltreatment, traumatic brain education, rope rescue and wilderness medication. In addition, a banquet and dance with the band, Vintage Youth, at the Elks.
Twenty-something Rebecca Graves of Kooskia said she was “learning a lot” throughout the day.
“I kind of got involved in EMS through a friend, but I also wanted to give back in an area where people are needed,” she said. She’s been working with Kooskia and Kamiah EMS combined for about three years.
In Arsenault’s technical bleeding class, he gave students tips on ways to initially approach and speak to patients. This allows for consent and history, including what medications they may be taking, as well as finding out about any allergies.
In Ada County EMT Steve Cole’s “Diabetes Tips and Tricks” class, he also gave instructions on talking to the client, as well as their family members.
“You cannot assume anything and don’t want to miss anything,” he said.
He advised EMS workers that diabetes patients are always altered mental status patients first.
“And, remember, diabetes is very individualized – no one will present with the same symptoms the same way,” he said.
