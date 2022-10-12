Bill Spencer photo

Bill Spencer has served four decades in emergency medical response.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — “Ambulance crews throughout the state are also suffering with staffing issues,” Syringa Ambulance director Bill Spencer reported at the Sept. 27 board meeting. Spencer’s comment came on the heels of a discussion on nursing and overall staff shortfalls.

Spencer said from the fiscal year 2022 to the present, there had been 657 ambulance runs. Three people are on per shift, with 12-hour shifts. This equals 2,190 shifts per year; of those, six people took on the majority of calls.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments