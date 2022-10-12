GRANGEVILLE — “Ambulance crews throughout the state are also suffering with staffing issues,” Syringa Ambulance director Bill Spencer reported at the Sept. 27 board meeting. Spencer’s comment came on the heels of a discussion on nursing and overall staff shortfalls.
Spencer said from the fiscal year 2022 to the present, there had been 657 ambulance runs. Three people are on per shift, with 12-hour shifts. This equals 2,190 shifts per year; of those, six people took on the majority of calls.
“We need three people on per shift because of the amount of heavy lifting,” he said. “It’s been busy, and we’re working hard to keep staff motivated but it can be difficult.”
He said recruitment and retention need to be addressed across the state.
“White Bird QRU hasn’t been in service since the end of January, and we lost Powell last year,” Spencer stated. “This has left a huge gap.”
He explained a state task force has been implemented; however, he also said EMS is not considered an essential service in the state of Idaho.
“I would like to see legislation that makes EMS/ambulance service required, the same as law enforcement and fire,” he said. “But right now, no one is required to even have an ambulance.”
He stated he would also like to see healthcare insurance as part of the EMS workers’ compensated volunteer package. He said insurance would be huge in recruiting area volunteers, as many people are self-employed.
“I feel like if this were done statewide, it would make it more worth their while, plus it would give a bigger pool for the insurance market,” he said.
Spencer said he is pleased to have three new ambulance drivers; however, these people are not EMTs.
“We have talked about paid staff shortages, but I cannot even imagine trying to recruit volunteers,” board chair Leta Strauss admitted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.