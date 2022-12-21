GRANGEVILLE — Health benefits improve for municipal employees, with plans by the city’s insurance provider to better promote offerings and expand new ones.
“We’ve seen an 8% increase in growth in the number of agencies,” and a total 5,285 members, reported Amy Manning, executive director for III-A Trust, at the Dec. 5 Grangeville City Council meeting.
The statewide trust was formed in 2012 by Idaho local governments, in response to rising health care rates, to allow agencies to pool resources and provide affordable benefits for their employees. Each agency shares the cost associated with providing health benefits for employees, and the pool is governed by a board of trustees. Among the founding agencies were two from Idaho County: Grangeville and Kooskia.
Benefits were the big news from Manning, who reported on performance highlights for the year — Oct. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2022 — and plans to improve and expand offerings, such as $40,700 in savings from the maternity benefit program, and $115,040 in savings from the telehealth offering.
“If members had gone to urgent care or their primary health provider, we would have paid out more than $15,000 more in claims than what we’re paying for the contract on our two telehealth lines,” she said. “It’s a tremendous savings to have that program, one of the best benefits we offer to members,” with a 24-hour line staffed by a nurse practitioner, that is at no cost to employees.
Manning reported 202 members are on mail-order prescriptions, and plans are to promote this more for those on maintenance medications, both for convenience and to lower costs for the trust. Its new “Wellness Wednesday” monthly webinar had 241 participants registered, with 95% finding it extremely helpful and 91% planning to implement something they had learned. One area of needed improvement is in wellness screenings where the trust reported participation of 96% of agencies but only 51% of the members.
“So we will be pushing every agency on what they can do to encourage participation in that screening,” she said. “Why is that so important?” she asked, noting this year screenings found multiple health issues for members including seven elevated PSAs, a stage one prostate cancer and stage one colon cancer, three abnormal kidney functions, elevated A1C (measurement for blood sugar levels, helping determine diabetic risks) and cholesterol levels.
“We have significant findings in these every year, which is why we’re encouraging more participation in that [health screenings],” she said.
Last year the trust started a mental health EAP (employee assistance program), and Manning reported last year 1,688 visits, with that number looking to increase. The network offers 206 providers, of which 36 specialize in first responder crisis and trauma. Last year, 18 agencies were visited on site to provide mental health training, of which three were critical incident stress debriefings, “meaning a crisis already occurred,” she said. A total 158 calls were made to the first responder health line, of which 25 were crisis calls, and 16 members went into in-patient treatment for behavioral health, substance abuse or mental health situations. Of those 16, five were employees, two were spouses and nine were children (ages 18--22).
“Absolutely, we’re seeing an epidemic across the state in mental health situations for our youth,” she said. “I’m just really proud the trustees agreed to start this program, and we have the resources to step in and help these families.”
The trust recognizes the lack of access rural areas have for testing, such as mammograms, and it is looking at opportunities to improve this, according to Manning. The trust’s skin screening program started in eastern and southern Idaho this fall, which found cases of cancer, and she said this offering will be offered to all members in 2023.
“It’s a great program, a great service,” Mayor Wes Lester said.
“We love taking care of our members,” Manning replied. “We appreciate the City of Grangeville’s participation, as one of our founding members, and we appreciate being able to take care of you.”
