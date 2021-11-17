KOOSKIA — A nuisance ordinance, passed by the Kooskia City Council in June, is soon to be put to the test. The ordinance replaced a previous version, simplifying the procedure and time frame for the city to address citizen complaints about the conditions of private property. Carlos Martinez, city public works superintendent, previously stated, “we have some definite messes.” Nuisance is defined as junk, garbage or dilapidated conditions.
At the Nov. 10 Kooskia city council meeting Martinez shared photos of six properties that he believes meet the criteria for a nuisance. The city councilors and mayor agreed with Martinez’ assessment. They voted unanimously to send letters to the property owners, requiring the cleanup of the property within fourteen days, consistent with ordinance 203, the nuisance ordinance. During the discussion, councilor Danette Layton said, “Some are definitely a fire hazard.” Martinez agreed that properties piled with debris can pose a risk to adjoining properties in a fire.
No decision was reached on the status of Mr. Dana Graves’ airport lease after discussion of several of its terms. At issue is the use of the airplane hangar for storage instead of airplane parking. Graves acknowledged he has not owned an airplane for three years, but hopes to purchase one in 2022. Martinez described the intent of the low cost ($270 per year) airport hangar leases to encourage use of the airport. He said, “I do have a gentleman who wants to lease a hangar space.” Martinez clarified the ownership of the leased area, saying, “We don’t own the building, we own the ground.” The council agreed to table the discussion until the December meeting after Kirk MacGregor requested time to review the terms of the lease.
When the city hired Dr. Pipeline to clean blockages in sewage pipes, after citizen complaints in east Kooskia, a large problem emerged. Collapsed and broken pipes were found, some which are worse than some of those scheduled for replacement.
Councilor Alana Curtis expressed concern that not all sewage pipes were looked at before prioritizing lines for replacement under the large grant and bond funded project contracted to Mountain Waterworks. Martinez agreed, explaining that the downtown and school flats areas were checked out, but the contractor relied on city inspections that were about 15 years old for the east Kooskia area. Conditions in some of the pipes have gotten much worse since then according to Martinez. He hopes to use grant funds for the Mountain Waterworks to investigate the east Kooskia lines, which he estimated at 4,000 linear feet.
Also, in east Kooskia, a Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) engineer recently revoked the 2008 water facility plan. DEQ strongly encourages the city to update this plan. Grant funding may be available due to a lot of infrastructure money, according to Martinez. The council approved the city doing a request for proposal (RFP) for an engineering firm to complete the plan.
In other business, the council approved a donation of $300 to ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) for their dog and cat rescue work. Although several council members thought fewer dogs were running loose, than in past years, the city wants to continue to support the work of ARF.
