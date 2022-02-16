Forest Service engineers are assessing damages following last week’s collapse of a warming hut at Hamby Saddle.
According to Jennifer Becar, public affairs officer, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, an initial site visit was conducted last Tuesday, Feb. 8.
“We are beginning an engineering assessment that will include a more in-depth building inspection and estimate of the snow load,” she said.
Meanwhile, Moose Creek District Ranger Ron Tipton said, “In the meantime, we ask that visitors avoid the Hamby Saddle warming hut and abide by the emergency closure.”
Some local snowmobilers were reportedly caught in the structure, receiving minor injuries, when it collapsed that Sunday, Feb. 6. However, no official information is available at this time.
Last Monday, Feb. 7, the agency was notified the structure, located on Forest Service Road 464, had collapsed that weekend.
According to a release, facility condition inspections occur on a five-year cycle for most buildings on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. The Hamby Saddle warming hut was last inspected in 2017. No structural or deferred maintenance needs were noted at that time.
