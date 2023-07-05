English shepherd event photo

A participant during the 2017 English shepherd event at Harris Ridge.

 Free Press archive / Lorie Palmer

HARRIS RIDGE — Watching dogs run obstacles, do a search and generally just play around — That’s on tap this weekend.

“It’s a very relaxing, easygoing event,” said Ginger Busta, organizer for the sixth annual English shepherd gathering at her Harris Ridge home outside Kooskia.

