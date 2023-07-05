HARRIS RIDGE — Watching dogs run obstacles, do a search and generally just play around — That’s on tap this weekend.
“It’s a very relaxing, easygoing event,” said Ginger Busta, organizer for the sixth annual English shepherd gathering at her Harris Ridge home outside Kooskia.
On average, between 20 to 40 people — and as many dogs — will attend from across the region this Saturday, July 8. The day will feature four events, two of which will include the following:
• Barnyard agility: Dogs will have obstacles to go over, under and through.
• Rat hunt: Dogs will search for mice hidden in some of many containers hidden through a barn.
Also, a guest speaker will give an education presentation on a dog-related topic, and a tricks teaching course will be held.
Overall, the event runs three days: July 7-9.
“People will be here from all over,” Busta said. “They plan their vacation for my gathering,” which is sponsored through the English Shepherd Club.
The public is welcome to attend, and as well bring English shepherds to participate. Lunch (hot dogs, chicken bobs) and beverages will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring a main or side dish, or dessert.
Busta is an English shepherd enthusiast, having owned dogs in this breed since 2000. Currently she owns two; her third, Tank, recently died, and this year’s event is dedicated to him.
“He was 72 pounds, which is big for the breed,” she said. “He was a big teddy bear.”
She explained these dogs are a herding breed; however, they are very versatile, such as alert dogs for those with diabetes to service dogs for those with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).
“They are a very family-oriented dog,” she said, “just a really special breed.”
To find the event, go east from Kooskia on U.S. Highway 12 to milepost 78 at Harris Ridge Road. Follow the signs approximately five miles up the hill to the property.
Parking is available on site, as well as room for overnight trailer or tent camping.
For information: Ginger Busta 208-926-7911.
