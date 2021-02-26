As of Friday, Feb. 26, brood collection has started to pick up. With the help of over 130 anglers, we have tubed 49 steelhead and sent 41 of those to the hatchery (26 females and 15 males). We are well on our way, but still have a way to go! We need 252 breeding pairs from the South Fork Clearwater River. If you decide to give fishing on the South Fork Clearwater River a try this weekend, come help us collect some quality steelhead broodstock! Look for the colored tubes along the river and an IDFG employee will get you signed up as a volunteer.
For information contact the office at (208) 799-5010.
