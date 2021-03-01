Idaho Fish and Game staff will be stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at four Clearwater region locations in March. This will be the first load of hatchery fish making their way into Clearwater region waters during 2021 with thousands more hatchery fish scheduled to be stocked throughout the region this spring.
Within the area, Robinson Pond in Kamiah will be stocked with 500 each on March 15-19 and March 22-26.
Contact the regional office for more information (208) 799-5010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.