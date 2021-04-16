BOISE — Teachers are in the spotlight again in Idaho, but once more, they are denied funding after House Bill 354 failed after a long debate. This hour and a half discussion on the floor involved fears that House Republicans have regarding teachers talking about race theory with their students, and even Christopher Columbus’ true contribution to history.
The bill in question would have given almost $10 million to Idaho teachers and school staff to support development, training, evaluations, increase learning, other resources and be distributed by the Department of Education where needs lie. The bill would also use part of the federal COVID-19 relief money that hasn’t been completely distributed yet.
This comes after a pandemic wiped out in person teaching and cost many their own resources to keep students learning. One other bill, House bill 226, involving a grant for early childhood development, failed after a similar discussion about race and diversity — only this one was more passionate, each member had something they felt was extremely necessary to add.
The main discussion regarding the bill was House Republicans explaining how they don’t want money going to teachers who will use it to teach “critical race theory” and “equity,” even though the funding in the bill text had nothing to do with curriculum.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, was quoted as saying that “equity is redistribution of resources, and that is socialism,” something that other Republicans agreed has no room alongside Idaho’s conservative values. Her reasoning came from a substitute teacher that she said told her teachers in the classroom were teaching about race.
For reference, critical race theory is a way of interpreting issues from a race-conscientious standpoint, something that many House Republicans believe does not align with Idaho’s values.
Giddings gave a passionate example of how she saw a poster in a school classroom about Christopher Columbus being wanted dead or alive for his crimes, something she believed was not appropriate to be teaching in school, and that instances like this prove her point of teachers not providing the right curricula.
Giddings even stated that teaching this way is unconstitutional.
Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, explained he didn’t want taxpayers paying for Idaho’s students to be learning “social justice”.
Not a lot of evidence has been physically shown these things are being taught in schools, but lawmakers like Rep. Julianne Young, R- Blackfoot, and Rep. Tammy Nichols, R- Middleton, have both spoken on things they feel have been concrete examples of critical race theory that needs to be addressed.
Rep. Nichols, when addressing past education bills, has touched on the fact that her son had to write a paper about the wage gap within black Americans in school, and that he is not responsible for it. Rep. Young said that she has talked to parents in her district that have told her it is a problem as well.
“I have talked to parents in my school district that say their kids are getting critical race theory from their government teacher,” said Young.
The discussion was a hard line between those who were saying Idaho’s teachers were long overdue for their extra funding, and those who had fears about race theory and social justice teachings.
Members like Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genessee, explained she believed teachers are doing the best they can, and that is helping Idaho’s economy.
“Idaho’s economy is doing so well because our teachers went back to work,” said Troy.
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise, is a high school teacher, who has said he has never seen any teachers talking about critical race theory, and he has never been given any professional development on it, either.
“I don’t have time to teach critical race theory,” said McCrostie. “The whole discussion about critical race theory coming into our classrooms, that’s nuts.”
Rep. Sally Toone just reminded the body that Idaho has been punishing their teachers and breaking their promises.
Expecting more out of teachers and school staff but not giving them anything in return is a problem both parties feel needs to be addressed regardless, but the bill failed 34-34 anyway.
This failure comes right after the failure of another education funding bill that was shot down for the same problems.
The bill goes back to JFAC to be reworked, where a new budget bill will return to the House.
