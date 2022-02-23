GRANGEVILLE — The escape of a Grangeville woman from a southern Idaho correctional facility has not only earned her a felony charge, but two Idaho County men are also being prosecuted for alleged involvement in the incident.
Crystal R. Morford, 23, was taken into custody without incident last Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a Grangeville trailer park, and she has since been returned into the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC). The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office has charged her with escape, and according to public information officer, Emily Lowe, Morford can be sentenced to up to five years, which would start at the conclusion of her current sentence, set for completion in November 2024.
Morford was an inmate at the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center (SBWCC) at Kuna when on Feb. 1 she allegedly escaped from the facility, being spotted by an IDOC staff member getting into a white vehicle.
According to court documents, last Tuesday, Feb. 15, anonymous tips led law enforcement to a residence of Terry Patterson at West Side Lane where Grangeville Police Chief Joe Newman, Officer Paul Orgish and Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Graham made entry and located Morford. In the probable cause statement, Morford told officers that Ethan Tassel was the person who picked her up in Boise; however, Patterson was helping her and was going to take her back south to turn herself in to prison staff.
According to the report, officers subsequently arrested Patterson, who stated Morford showed up at his residence that Sunday, Feb. 13, and he planned to give her a ride to the prison after he got off work that Tuesday evening.
Patterson, 27, is charged in Idaho County with harboring a wanted felon, a felony. He is scheduled for a March 4 preliminary hearing in Grangeville, at which it will be determined whether evidence is sufficient for the matter to proceed to trial.
Tassell, 28, of Cottonwood, is charged in Ada County with aiding and abetting escape, a felony, for allegedly picking up Morford from SBWCC and driving her away from the facility, while having knowledge and/or planning of the escape. A hearing on this charge was not yet set, as of press time.
Morford’s criminal record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Idaho and Nez Perce counties. While her full sentence was through 2024, she was scheduled to be released in December, contingent upon her successful completion of a retained jurisdiction program.
According to IDOC, determining Morford’s location was assisted with leads developed by the Idaho Department of Correction’s Special Investigations Unit and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
