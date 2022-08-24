Idaho state image
Want to know what your property tax bill might be this year? Residents in Idaho County can estimate their 2022 property taxes by using a calculator (https://tax.idaho.gov/i-1072.cfm) on the Idaho State Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov (https://tax.idaho.gov/). The calculator is available through a link in the “Quick Picks” section of the home page.

To use the estimator, residents will need the net taxable property value and tax code area information listed on their property tax assessment notices.

