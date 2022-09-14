Meeting the growing push — both nationally and statewide — for more electric vehicle charging stations, proposed projects in Grangeville and Kamiah in North Central Idaho were recently awarded $425,000 for development and construction.
Overall, 12 recipients across the state of Idaho were awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
The funds will be used to deploy publicly available electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public.
DEQ and OEMR have managed the EVSE Program since 2017 with funding from the Volkswagen Settlement. The program was designed to provide cost-share funds or reimbursements for direct current fast charger equipment, commonly called charging stations or charging docks. The program provided a total of $2.6 million in funds and ended in July 2022.
Private business Cloninger’s Inc., was awarded $217,379 for its Grangeville project (proposed to be located at 415 Main Street) and $207,683 for its Kamiah project (for 508 3rd Street). According to Michael Brown, DEQ’s environmental resources discipline lead, three charging pedestals are proposed at each location, which typically have two ports each.
“They have two years to complete the project,” Brown said, which is a soft timeline. “If they are in the midst of completing a project and they run into project delays and need an extension, we accommodate those requests.”
Brown noted that for projects not located on government property, those awarded rebates are 80% of the project with 20% to be met by the applicant. As part of the agreement, the applicant is required to maintain the charging station for a five-year period. Station charging rates are set by the applicant.
On EV station project completion, no set timetables are in place, according to Brown, as first it is up to the recipient in how they execute the project. Secondly, the industry has supply issues with backorders, aggravated by the increased demand in EV stations being constructed.
“The intent of DEQ is the more electric vehicles that are on the road, the fewer combustion engine emissions we have,” Brown said, with this being a mechanism to encourage that, along with participating in other such grant and funding opportunities as they become available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.