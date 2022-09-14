Electric car charger

A Tesla charging station, located at Super 8 motel in Grangeville.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

Meeting the growing push — both nationally and statewide — for more electric vehicle charging stations, proposed projects in Grangeville and Kamiah in North Central Idaho were recently awarded $425,000 for development and construction.

Overall, 12 recipients across the state of Idaho were awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

