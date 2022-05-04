LEWISTON — Nez Perce County Magistrate Michelle M. Evans looks to take her experience and enthusiasm to the next level, in seeking the Second District Judge position.
“My goal for several years has been to move into a district judge position,” Evans said in a prepared statement. “I have loved being a magistrate judge and find the work very fulfilling. However, I want to move to the next level because I believe I have considerable knowledge, integrity, and experience necessary to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of a district judge, which greatly impact our community.”
Evans is running for the judge position, currently held by retiring Jay Gaskill, chambered in Nez Perce County. Also running for the seat are John H. Bradbury and Justin J. Coleman, both of Lewiston. The race will be decided at the May 17 primary election, and it is open for all registered voters in all five counties of the Second Judicial District: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce.
Evans, 56, of Lewiston, took the bench in 2014 as magistrate judge, replacing Gaskill when he moved into the district judge position. Evans’ current duties include ruling on a wide variety of criminal justice and civil matters. She previously worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney for 20 years; serving one year in Lewis County for then-prosecutor Mike Wasko and 19 years in Latah County for Prosecutor William “Bill” W. Thompson, Jr., nine of those years as senior deputy. In 2007, she was chosen prosecutor of the year by the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association.
Presiding over the Nez Perce County Mental Health Court, Evans said she has demonstrated her commitment to improving mental and behavioral health issues within Idaho’s communities as an advisory team member and a commitments workgroup member of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, a collaborative effort involving a cross section of Idaho’s three branches of government and community partners. She said her work has helped to bring to Nez Perce County a Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) Workshop, coming later in March. The goal of a SIM Workshop is to improve local collaboration and to identify strategies to better identify and respond to the needs of individuals involved with the criminal justice system who have mental and substance use disorders.
Evans also serves on the Domestic Violence Advisory Team and was a member of the Misdemeanor Sentencing Committee and Child Protection Advisory Team for the Idaho Supreme Court.
“I have been a public servant for my entire career, and my legal experience and community involvement combined with my experience as a judge make me the ideal candidate,” she said.
