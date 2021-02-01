BOISE — Education has seen huge shifts during the global pandemic that we live in today, federal money has been moved quickly to help offset the costs of COVID-19 in Idaho’s schools and universities and reporting on that during education week are university presidents, board of education officials, and financial analysts.
Last Monday, Jan. 25, started with Idaho State Board of Education President, Debbie Critchfield kicking off education week with a recap on how appropriated funds have been used.
Talking points included the setbacks and opportunities that the global pandemic has brought to Idahoans, Cares Act and stimulus funding, and technological increases throughout the state’s education system.
Critchfield then started her report on what the board is doing with funds that have been appropriated to them.
Cyber Security Initiative: $1 million to help connect cyber security throughout the state. New programs and technology are under development to allow a suite of tools that are universal across the state through this initiative.
Scholarships: $7 million for 5,828 students for an average of around $3,200.
“Scholarships can be the difference for continuing education for many students,” Critchfield said. “It provides a student responsibility factor when it comes to performance and commitment.”
Open Educational Resources: FY-2020 saw a onetime $50,000 appropriation. Critchfield stated that it is a goal of the board to provide students with free or low-cost instructional material like textbooks. The board has begun the process of helping students financially by reducing costs associated with taking classes.
“I want it to be publicly known that for the board of education our preference was for an in-person experience,” Critchfield said. “For everything that we have done [for all Idaho students], that has been the goal.”
Permanent Building Fund: This fund is designed to support higher education in their deferred maintenance costs. Projects under this fund include the new Lewis and Clark State College Technical Center and the remodeling of the College of Southern Idaho’s Canyon center.
•
Moving into university specifics throughout the week, presidents from University of Idaho (Scott Green), Lewis-Clark State College (Dr. Cynthia Pemberton), Idaho State University (Kevin Satterlee), and lastly Boise State University (Marlene Tromp) all gave opening remarks and had full days to provide information on their respective universities.
President Satterlee started his opening remarks by stating that he is again serving as the chairman of the President’s Leadership Council, which includes presidents from the four community colleges and four four-year universities, Idaho’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) administrator, and the State Board of Education.
“Last year we came to you to share a new vision of higher education,” Satterlee said. “One in which our college, universities, and community colleges were more aligned, better coordinated, and serving this state in a new and impactful way.”
Satterlee stated that they are delivering on this ideal and that our higher education system is stronger with colleges and universities working together.
“We heard your concerns about whether our colleges are universities are efficient. We heard your concerns about administration overhead. And we heard your concerns about whether we are focusing our resources on our core mission of educating our students,” Satterlee said.
Satterlee’s update on these concerns stated that they responded with a review and found that that core mission is being followed and that is what resources are being focused on.
University of Idaho: The university has changed gears to help provide a safe and in-person learning experience, aligning with the State Board of Education’s preference during this pandemic.
“While COVID-19 has presented challenges, the University of Idaho has remained a good steward of your annual appropriations,” Green said.
A global pandemic on top of a huge budget crisis at the university has not been easy, but Green ensured that “tremendous progress” had been made in righting that crisis, that the university “has pivoted and still made headway” during the pandemic.
University of Idaho has faced many challenges like financial, enrollment, job cuts, and loss of programs, and Green suspects that challenges will continue, but the strides toward technological advancements for distanced learning, recording, and other classroom updates have been made and will better the future years.
Lewis-Clark State College: Between March and December 2020, LCSC has came close to $2 million in loses. These include athletics, where LCSC hosts the college baseball NAIA world series on normal years, staffing, housing, tuition, and others.
Close to $2 million in CARES act funding was received and over half of that went to students. Now only about $200,000 is left to continue COVID-19 testing and staying in a mixed format of in-person and online classes.
“We can do this for a while in a crisis, but it is not sustainable,” Dr. Pemberton said. “We have reduced, we have reorganized, and we have been intent of maximizing efficiencies and maintaining a debt-free balanced budget.”
LCSC was found to be Idaho’s online bachelor’s degree leader, and initiatives to continue higher education, for both traditional and non-traditional students is a big priority.
Boise State University: President Marlene Tromp came under fire about recent happenings at BSU.
“We have an agenda of serving our students and serving our state,” Tromp said.
Some members of JFAC members were not pleased with the University’s handling of Black Lives Matter protests and support of a “Marxist cause.” Representative Ron Nate was particularly displeased with the current relationship between BSU and the Boise Police Department.
“There has been a great deal of misinformation,” Tromp said. BSU just entered their fifth year on contract with the Boise Police Department but never severed any ties.
Tromp then continued with budget items like cutting 194 permanent employees during the pandemic which will save close to $16 million in savings.
Idaho K-12 Schools: Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra presented on life for Idaho’s students during the pandemic.
“I don’t need to tell you there’s never been a more challenging time for education in our state as well as in our nation,” Ybarra said. “COVID-19 created circumstances none of us ever contemplated.”
As JFAC continues through the year, and budgets are accepted, amended, appropriated and finalized, updates will continue with Idaho’s education.
•
Footnote: The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) brings together members of the Senate Finance Committee and members of the House Appropriations Committee, making it a joint committee and very important for Idaho’s government agencies to attending hearings ensuring funding requirements are met.
