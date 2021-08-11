KAMIAH — For last month’s murder-suicide incident, answers came quickly into what happened and who was responsible. But the question on why this happened remains as-yet unknown as investigators work through the substantial amount of evidence already gathered, and wait on pending processing for more findings. Even at the close of this, the “why?” may still be not fully known or understood.
“This one is extremely complicated, because the individual who committed the shooting is deceased. We won’t ever know the true reasons behind what brought him to this point,” said Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis. “At this point, we can talk to neighbors, talk to witnesses, get history from family members, and come up with some sort of an answer for what we believe on why this individual did what he did.”
Investigation is ongoing by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office into the July 19 shooting at the Sundown Motel in Kamiah, in which Ronald Port, 71, shot and killed Maden McAnear, 31, and Chip Brooks, 57, after which he took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All three were motel residents, living in close proximity to each other, according to Davis, with Port residing in an apartment between those of the two victims.
“We treat every death as a homicide when we walk into it,” Davis said, “and then there are a lot of stages we have to go through on our part in gathering evidence.” And that gathering is ongoing, with individuals continuing to be contacted and interviewed for details.
“The amount of evidence on this case alone, it’s... well, large is not the right word. There’s a massive amount of evidence gathered from this incident,” he continued, “and processing this alone is a hard task, which is why we had the Idaho State Police come in and help process the scene.”
As well, LCSO is waiting on reports from the Ada County Coroner’s Office, which Davis said is a large piece holding up the investigation, and which may be weeks, if not months, in returning results.
In the early stages of the investigation, information was withheld on the persons involved in this, as law enforcement tracked down next of kin to inform them first, rather than their finding out through media news sources.
“Some of the next of kin arrived that day,” Davis said, “and with others, we had a difficult time in finding them.” For Port, for example, his family was spread out across the U.S.; and Brooks had family from the Indiana area, and investigators located a cousin living in this region who led them to relatives back east.
As the case remains under investigation, some information pertaining to the matter is withheld; some of this is to prevent compromising the inquiry, but as well it is to avoid “revictimizing the family of anybody involved with this situation,” he said, and respect those grieving their loss.
“We care about our community, we care about those involved in this,” Davis said. “We know people want answers, but we’re also doing our best to honor the wishes of the victims’ families.”
Meanwhile, members of the public who may have more information to help with the investigation are encouraged to contact law enforcement.
“We’re definitely trying to track down areas of the relationship of those parties involved, and we believe the majority of those are wrapped up,” Davis said. “But if there’s something in the back of someone’s mind that’s been bothering them about what they heard or saw or knew about, contact our office.”
