GRANGEVILLE – A Grangeville man received a misdemeanor citation following a single-vehicle crash on Washington Street last Saturday afternoon that put his vehicle on its top.
A court hearing is pending for Lonny G. McComber, 49, for excessive DUI.
The incident was reported at 4:02 p.m. on July 27, according to Cpl. Hugh Powell, Idaho State Police. McComber was traveling west on Washington Street in a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu, at or above the posted 25 mph posted speed, when he lost control of the vehicle near the intersection with South D Street. According to Powell, witnesses reported the Chevrolet was traveling at 40 mph. The Chevrolet struck a parked 1978 Ford pickup, belonging to Dan Tackett, resulting in the car coming to rest on its top.
McComber was wearing a seat belt and received scratches to his arms in the crash. He refused transport for medical attention.
Damage estimates were not available. McComber was not insured.
Grangeville Police Department assisted on scene. Dale’s Rescue Towing provided wrecker services.
Powell explained an excessive DUI is when a person is driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .20 or above. For comparison, a DUI is a BAC of .08 or above.
