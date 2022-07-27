Lolo Motorway rocky surface photo

Lolo Motorway rocky surface.

 Contributed photo / USFS

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be conducting road maintenance work on the Lolo Motorway and Magruder Road beginning in August.

Planned is road surface reconditioning and culvert replacement, which is standard maintenance that improves drainage in the road corridors and reduces potential future impacts from runoff and heavy precipitation. According to the agency, this work will also provide an improved travel experience for visitors to the forest and help preserve the integrity of these historic travelways.

