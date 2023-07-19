KAMIAH — Anyone travelling the Selway River Road should plan for delays of one to two hours. According to a Forest Service announcement, beginning Monday, July 31, repairs will continue on a rock and debris slide area nearly one mile from the road’s junction with U.S. Highway 12.
The delays will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday-Friday according to Moose Creek District Ranger, Ron Tipton. The work is expected to last six to eight weeks. Traffic control measures will be executed during repairs. Depending on safety conditions, delay times will vary.
