KAMIAH – Motorists traversing the Glenwood Road can expect traffic delays and temporary closures when county repair work starts next week.
Culvert replacements will be conducted by the Idaho County Road Department starting the week of Sept. 21, according to supervisor Gene Meinen, and take approximately three days. One will be at the Glenwood and Shenandoah roads intersection, and two will be at locations between the Glenwood-Adams intersection and the spring.
“Hopefully, no more than 10 to 15 minutes,” on traffic delays, according to Meinen. Also during the project, the road will be closed on two of these days for two hours. Motorists have the option to detour the project by taking Beaverslide Road.
“We will have signage out to give people as much advance notice as we can,” he said.
Work is to replace culverts at the end of their service life, and one is a new installation.
According to Meinen, the work is in preparation for chip sealing the Glenwood Road, which is tentatively planned for next summer.
