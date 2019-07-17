The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet in Salmon on July 24-25 at the Salmon Regional Office.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider rules and the Upland Game Management Plan, and to receive updates about public input on the White-tailed Deer and Mule Deer Management Plans.
Other routine agenda items include setting non-resident deer and elk tag quotas.
