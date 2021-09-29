The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a Monday afternoon aircraft crash near Warren.
Gary and Amy Haass, ages and hometowns unknown, were injured and transported for treatment, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
The crash was reported Sept. 27, at approximately 1 p.m., when ICSO Dispatch was notified of a plane crash northeast of the Warren Airport, near the Slaughter Creek Drainage. Dispatch was advised the plane was on fire and the fire had spread into the trees. They were also advised there were two patients needing medical attention.
The Payette National Forest Service was on scene both fighting the fire and assisting the victims of the crash. They also had a helicopter on scene and moved the patients to the Warren Airport to meet with two Life Flight helicopters.
The pair was flying in a red and white Cessna 182 from Wasilla, Alaska, to an unknown destination in Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.