The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a Monday afternoon aircraft crash near Warren.

Gary and Amy Haass, ages and hometowns unknown, were injured and transported for treatment, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

The crash was reported Sept. 27, at approximately 1 p.m., when ICSO Dispatch was notified of a plane crash northeast of the Warren Airport, near the Slaughter Creek Drainage. Dispatch was advised the plane was on fire and the fire had spread into the trees. They were also advised there were two patients needing medical attention.

The Payette National Forest Service was on scene both fighting the fire and assisting the victims of the crash. They also had a helicopter on scene and moved the patients to the Warren Airport to meet with two Life Flight helicopters.

The pair was flying in a red and white Cessna 182 from Wasilla, Alaska, to an unknown destination in Idaho.

