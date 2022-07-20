RIGGINS — The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating last month’s noninjury aircraft crash, reported on the Idaho/Oregon border near Riggins.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), two unidentified persons were flown by Life Flight to Lewiston following a June 22 incident.
ICSO dispatch received a call around 8 p.m. June 22 from StateCom, relaying a message from the U.S. Air Force that had received a mayday from a Cessna aircraft, reported on the border of Idaho and Wallowa counties along the Snake River near Dry Gulch. The location is approximately 12.5 miles west of Riggins.
Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish advised they had already dispatched Life Flight to that location to check the area, also noting a rafter in the area had witnessed the plane go down on the Idaho side and two people walking around.
Around 9 p.m., Sheriff Fish advised the aircraft occupants were picked up by Life Flight. StateCom and FAA were notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.