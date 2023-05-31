Airplane crashed at airport photo

Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Roberto Hernandez conducts the initial investigation at last Wednesday’s May 24 aircraft crash at the Idaho County Airport.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating last week’s noninjury aircraft crash at the Idaho County Airport in Grangeville.

Cause of the crash last Wednesday, May 24, is unknown, according to Idaho County Deputy Roberto Hernandez, who conducted the initial scene investigation.

