GRANGEVILLE — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating last week’s noninjury aircraft crash at the Idaho County Airport in Grangeville.
Cause of the crash last Wednesday, May 24, is unknown, according to Idaho County Deputy Roberto Hernandez, who conducted the initial scene investigation.
The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. of a fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna 180K, registered to James A. Farnsworth, 85, of Riggins.
According to Hernandez, Farnsworth was attempting to take off when the plane crashed.
A minor fuel leak was reported, which was cordoned off by crews with Grangeville Rural Fire Department.
Also assisting on scene were Syringa Ambulance and Idaho State Police.
