COTTONWOOD — It’s time for a “Treasure Chest of Idaho County’s Best” with the 2023 Idaho County Fair set for today, Wednesday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 19.
Grand marshals for this year’s fair are Jim and Kathleen Vopat of Grangeville.
The Vopats were longtime educators in Riggins and Grangeville, and have been 4-H and fair supporters for many years, both with their own sons and then their grandchildren. They may have a new contender for 4-H one day, as great-grandson, Kohen, 2, lives in Grangeville and spends several days a week with his great-grandparents.
“It’s an honor to be chosen and we look forward to representing the fair,” the Vopats agreed.
This year’s royalty includes queen Abbie Frei, first princess, Makenna York; and second princess, Payton Brown, all of Grangeville.
“I am so grateful for everyone who has made this year so special so far,” Frei said.
“I thoroughly encourage all young ladies in our community to consider the opportunity to be part of fair royalty,” York added.
“I am thrilled to be representing Idaho County and have had a great year,” Brown emphasized.
Candidates for 2024 royalty are Kinzley Adams and Lydia Stowell of Grangeville, Chayla Christopher of Keuterville and Bailey Key of Cottonwood. The new queen and court will be crowned Friday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m., followed by the B-Sides playing at 7 p.m. and the Green Swing Dance.
The complete fair schedule can be found in the premium book and the Free Press Idaho County Fair special section, available at the fairgrounds and the Free Press office. Some highlights include the following:
∙Today, Wednesday, Aug. 16: 9:30 am.-4-H dog show and 4-H rabbit show; 1 p.m.-4-H poultry show; 1;30 p.m.-Pigtail Contest; 7 p.m.-4-H fashion show.
∙Thursday, Aug. 17: 8:30 a.m.-beef and swine fitting and showing; 1 p.m.-Old-Time Fiddlers; 1 p.m.-goats and sheep fitting and showing; 5 p.m.-dog agility; 7 p.m.-4-H animal costume contest.
∙Friday, Aug. 18: 8:30 a.m.-FFA and 4-H livestock judging; 6:30 p.m.-royalty evening followed by Green Swing dance; 7 p.m.-B-Sides music.
∙Saturday, Aug. 19: 10 a.m.-kiddies parade and Idaho County Fair parade; noon-4-H awards; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.-Idaho/Lewis County Cattlemen’s beef barbecue; 1 p.m.-Market livestock sale; 1-3 p.m.-spinning demonstration.
