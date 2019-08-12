Idaho County Fair Royalty 2019

The Idaho County Fair, which features a wide variety of 4-H projects, a parade, talent show, pigtail contest and much more, runs through Saturday, Aug. 17 in Cottonwood.

Idaho County Fair 2019 to run through Saturday

‘I’ve had so much fun’
  By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
GRANGEVILLE – The youngest of four and the only girl, Naomi Connolley is a force to be reckoned with.

‘Inspired me to be my best …’
  By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
GRANGEVILLE – “This experience has been life-changing for me,” smiled 2019 Idaho County Fair First Princess Clarissa Stevens.

‘Amazing friends’
  By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
GRANGEVILLE – Madison Adams experienced a major life event his year: She graduated from Grangeville High School May 24.

Seven to vie for Idaho County Fair queen
  By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
COTTONWOOD – Royalty is in the house. Seven young ladies will vie for titles of Idaho County Fair queen and princesses for 2020.

Potato bar benefit set for Pepper
COTTONWOOD – A baked potato bar will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 4 to 7 p.m., at city park, with all proceeds to go to Cottonwood native Erika Pepper.

For me, 4-H has been about everything
  By Kate Lustig
I, Kate Lustig, have participated in 4-H for 11 years. To most people, 4-H is about the fair and the animals, but to me, it was everything else.

