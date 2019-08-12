The Idaho County Fair, which features a wide variety of 4-H projects, a parade, talent show, pigtail contest and much more, runs through Saturday, Aug. 17 in Cottonwood.
Idaho County Fair 2019 to run through Saturday
GRANGEVILLE – The youngest of four and the only girl, Naomi Connolley is a force to be reckoned with.
GRANGEVILLE – “This experience has been life-changing for me,” smiled 2019 Idaho County Fair First Princess Clarissa Stevens.
GRANGEVILLE – Madison Adams experienced a major life event his year: She graduated from Grangeville High School May 24.
COTTONWOOD – Royalty is in the house. Seven young ladies will vie for titles of Idaho County Fair queen and princesses for 2020.
COTTONWOOD – By guess and by golly isn’t the best method when determining animal weight for auction. For Idaho County 4-H’ers, they’ll be assu…
WOODLAND – Pam McIntire’s Idaho County 4-H and fair experience goes back a few years. She was a 4-H member as a child and showed a dairy heife…
Enid Newman of Stites served as Idaho County Fair board secretary for 39 years prior to retiring in 2002.
COTTONWOOD – A baked potato bar will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 4 to 7 p.m., at city park, with all proceeds to go to Cottonwood native Erika Pepper.
COTTONWOOD – Get ready to rock out at the fair with Vintage Youth. The band will play Friday night, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.
COTTONWOOD – It’s okay to buy votes in Idaho County. That is, for the annual Idaho County Fair Kiss the Pig contest.
I, Kate Lustig, have participated in 4-H for 11 years. To most people, 4-H is about the fair and the animals, but to me, it was everything else.
COTTONWOOD -- Bonnie Duman Gehring hasn’t landed too far from home throughout her life. She was born about two and one-half miles north of Cot…
IDAHO COUNTY -- The brainchild of former University of Idaho extension agent, Mary Schmidt, the Idaho County Ambassadors made their debut in 1997.
Buying an animal at the Idaho County Fair Livestock Sale is easy if you have an understanding of how the process works.
COTTONWOOD — This year’s theme is “Idaho County Fair It’s In Our Nature,” and the parade is set for Cottonwood’s Main Sreet Saturday, Aug. 17,…
COTTONWOOD — There’s still time to prepare and enter items for the Idaho County Fair.
Another fairgrounds improvement the general public will notice right away is the new performance stage.
