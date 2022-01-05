GRANGEVILLE — “This note is not legal.”
So states the $5 bill in small type on the front. Yet this fake — designated as “for motion picture use only” in two different spots on front — passed through hands to end up in the till at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville last month.
It’s less of a monetary loss and, “It’s just disappointing someone would do that,” said theater owner Chris Wagner, who has put the word of warning out to area businesses about watching for such fakes, and is stepping up in-house vigilance as a result.
“We’ve had that sort of stuff in the past, not a lot, but we haven’t had that movie money before,” said Grangeville Police Chief Joe Newman. In the past calendar year, GPD has run across a couple fake treasury notes, he said, but Newman isn’t aware of any recent area prosecutions related to such activity. Normally, large denominations are passed, $50 and $100: “This is the first five dollar bill I’ve come across,” he said.
High-quality movie prop money is just an online click away. A quick search found one company offering $1 million in such bills for $499.98. Such funny money isn’t illegal to own, nor is it illegal to make; however, it is illegal to pass such bills knowingly in financial transactions. It is legal to manufacture, according to guidelines set by the U.S. Secret Service, as long as it is not the same size, color and texture of real money, that images are not exact to real currency, and it must be labeled as “replica” or “not for legal tender.”
“One of my managers noticed it,” Wagner said, discovering the bill in late December, possibly remembering the subject who passed this, along with a legitimate $5, but not recognizing the person. This is a first for his business, and since, “we’re on high alert now,” with his managers informed on what to look for, and the fake money laminated and at the ticket office, “so we can keep it on hand and refer back to it, if needed.”
Newman said this crime, a felony, falls under the counterfeiting and forgery code in passing fictitious bills, and carries a potential 14-year max prison sentence.
So, how to protect yourself and your business? Observance and vigilance.
Along with that such bills are labeled as not legal tender, Newman adds, “Generally, it feels different, a little thicker than your standard bill and not nearly as flexible.”
Reiterating this, Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran said, “There are many security features on bills, but the best is the feel versus paper...and to read what is on the bill.”
Checking with area law enforcement, no motion picture bills have been reported to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office or with Cottonwood Police Department. Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis believed his office had dealt with a fake bill incident in the past year, though not a movie money one.
“That’s the smallest denomination I’ve heard of, five dollars,” Sheriff Davis said. “Mostly you hear of large denominations, $20, $50, $100, passed out, and it doesn’t take very long for those to be located, and for individuals to recognize it’s a counterfeit bill.”
“How that got circulated in consumers’ hands is beyond me,” Davis continued, noting that businesses, notably banks, use special pens to swipe and detect counterfeits.
Both Davis and Newman advised not to be complacent when taking cash, verify it is legitimate before receiving it, not only as a business, but also as a consumer.
“A retailer may take it in and might unknowingly run it through the till and give you change and not even know,” Newman said. “So, citizens need to check their money, as well.”
On discovering fake currency, Newman said if it has been used illegitimately, it should be reported to the appropriate law enforcement agency. “It’s not illegal to possess that. It’s illegal to try to pass it off as legal tender,” he said.
Wagner hopes the attention to this will deter future incidents, and he again advised vigilance:
“Just be on alert,” he said. “This money could come into your store."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.