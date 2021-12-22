GRANGEVILLE — Saturday, Oct. 9, is a date chiseled in the memories of moms Tammy Barclay and Angie Clovis.
It was the day their world changed; the day their 8-year-old daughter, Khaleesi, nearly lost her life in a shooting incident. (This is still under investigation, so details about the actual event will be omitted from this story).
“I couldn’t believe it — you just don’t expect that,” Angie shook her head.
“She was on a play date, so it just didn’t register or seem real at first,” Tammy agreed.
The bullet tore through Khaleesi’s neck, just under her right ear, nicking her carotid artery. It ricocheted in her jaw and mouth and was caught by a wisdom tooth, after it wreaked havoc on her permanent teeth, tongue, and sinuses.
Khaleesi was life flighted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., with a pseudo aneurysm, muscular and tissue facial distress, and respiratory failure, not to mention the actual gunshot wound.
“She lost a lot of blood. She flatlined twice,” her mothers said.
Several blood transfusions and touch-and-go surgeries later, the family is rejoicing for the miracle they received.
“She’s alive,” Tammy said. “And she’s doing remarkably well.”
Their good fortune is not lost on them.
“We cannot even express how thankful and blessed we are,” Angie stated.
“We want the entire community to know how thankful we are for everything everyone has done,” Tammy said. This includes donations, prayers, kind words, messages and more.
Tammy said Dr. Told at Syringa Hospital “saved Khaleesi’s life.”
“He acted quickly, kept a very level head and was great with us,” she said. “Her regular doctor, Tema Jessup [St. Mary’s] — well, we just love her and cannot thank her enough for all the follow-up appointments and how much the whole family means to them.”
∙
“It was a good day,” third grader Khaleesi smiled following her first day back to school last Monday, Dec. 13.
Although she remembers little of the incident, she did tell her moms about a visit she received either during her transport or her hospitalization.
“Great-grandpa Slim was with me,” her tiny voice conveyed. “He told me, ‘You’re strong and you can make it.’”
Slim Wassmuth was Angie’s grandfather.
The glossy eyes of her mom’s say what they cannot verbalize: Angels have been watching over their daughter.
“It’s amazing,” Tammy nodded.
∙
Khaleesi’s family said she will have to have a variety of checkups throughout her growing years to make sure the repaired carotid artery is growing properly. She has future appointments lined up with an ENT (ear nose throat doctor), neurologist, cardiologist, pediatric dentist, and oral surgeon, to name a few.
“We’re also looking into a sleep study once she gets a little further into the healing process,” Tammy said. Right now, they co-sleep as Khaleesi sometimes must be shaken awake when her breathing dips too low or stops. She is also experiencing some short-term memory loss.
Although there are many concerns for the future, including procedures not paid for by insurance, the family knows how fortunate they are.
“This is a wonderful community,” Angie nodded.
“We are very thankful. I want to reiterate that. This community has your back when you need it,” added Tammy.
Khaleesi grinned in agreement, ready to get on with coming events.
“My other mema and papa are coming from Ohio,” she smiled. “I can’t wait.”
∙
The family thanks Kirstin Jensen-Cox and family their good friends have been their rock, as well as setting up the GoFundMe account for Khaleesi, the McCullochs at Jungle Gyms for holding an event, Advanced Welding and Steel for organizing donation efforts, Jody Fogleman for helping start an account for Khaleesi at P1FCU, Kristi Brooks and the volunteers at Syringa Thrift where Tammy volunteers, Mike Burch with Rut Hard Clothing for the “Khaleesi Strong” gear, Kids Klub, Stars Dance Academy and the many businesses and individuals who have donated.
“A big thank you goes to Grangeville Elementary Middle School. They have been wonderful — from Khaleesi’s teacher Ms. Wellard to principal Uptmor and teacher Brittany Stewart — they have all been great. If we lived anywhere else, Khaleesi wouldn’t even be able to go back to school. GEMS has really stepped up.”
Angie also gives credit to her new place of employment, Idaho Forest Group.
“They have been so understanding about doctor appointments and the need for time off,” she said.
