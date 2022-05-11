Idaho State Police is investigating last week’s two-vehicle fatality collision on U.S. Highway 12.
An unidentified 24-year-old woman from The Dalles, Ore., died Sunday, May 8, as a result of injuries suffered in the May 4 accident, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash was reported at approximately 7:55 p.m. near milepost 151.3 (11 miles west of Powell). According to ISP, the woman was driving a Chevrolet sedan eastbound, and a 43-year-old Greencreek man was westbound driving a Peterbilt truck tractor and hauling a trailer with a piece of farm machinery.
Cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the two vehicles collided with one another. The driver of the Peterbilt was wearing a seat belt and was not transported. It is unknown if the woman was wearing a seat belt.
Traffic on U.S.12 was blocked in both directions for approximately two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
Assisting on scene were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Kooskia Ambulance and Extrication, Lowell QRU, Missoula Ambulance, Missoula Fire and USFS engine.
