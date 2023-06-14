RIGGINS — Tragedy struck Saturday when a family of four — a father and three children — died in a rollover crash into the Salmon River north of Riggins.
Deceased are Calvin “C.J.” Miller, 36; Dakota Miller, 17; Jack Miller, 10; and Delihia Miller, 8, all of Spokane, Wash., according to the Idaho County Coroner’s Office.
Investigation is ongoing by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO). Initial findings as of press time Monday, according to investigator, Deputy Scott Sumpter, who was the first on the scene, was that Dakota was driving the 2005 Toyota Prius and may have fallen asleep.
“This was not an easy scene. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with,” Sumpter said, as well as for the responding EMS personnel. “It was a bad one.”
Unclear at this time is exactly when the family left and when the accident took place, according to Sumpter, which are still to be determined.
According to information from ICSO and the coroner’s office, the family left Spokane last Friday evening, June 9, headed toward Council, and on Saturday, June 10, they were reported overdue. Their last known location was at the top of the White Bird grade on U.S. Highway 95.
At 12:52 p.m. Saturday, a fisherman located the Prius on its top, mostly submerged in the river, near milepost 199 on US95, four miles north of Riggins. Responding with ICSO were Idaho State Police, Riggins Ambulance and Dive Team, Riggins Fire Department, and the Idaho Transportation Department.
Confirmation was made this was the missing family and their vehicle, and all occupants succumbed to their injuries. According to Sumpter, all were wearing seat belts.
“Our hearts are broken for this family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time,” stated coroner Cody Funke.
Sumpter praised the “outstanding job” of all those responding, highlighting crews with Riggins ambulance, dive team, fire and extrication: “They are the most professional crews I’ve worked with.”
“I am so proud of our crew,” said Cody Killmar, district chief and City of Riggins EMS director (Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District), “We all arrived on scene and everyone knew their role. The crew calmly took their stations and worked them in the hot hours while this tragedy was handled.”
As per normal protocol following a significant incident, a counselor met with ambulance and fire personnel, according to Killmar, “to ensure everyone on the crew is processing what was experienced.”
Personnel discussed what they saw and how they are dealing with this, he said, and councilors gave information on how to deal with this at home.
Sumpter said this location, a sweeping curve on US95, is a common spot for vehicle accidents into the river. Last year, he said, at least three separate accidents occurred in this area within 100 yards of each other.
A gofundme.com “Miller Family Memorial Fund” has been set up to assist with funeral and related expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.