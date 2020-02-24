WEIPPE – Three-year old twin boys, John Carr and Shawn Carr, passed away early Friday morning, Feb. 21, in Weippe of Clearwater County caused by an electrical fault in a light fixture.
Investigators were called to the scene early Friday morning just after 2 a.m. by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) with the first priority of locating the young boys last seen sleeping in the living room. The search was hindered by the collapsed roof and weakened floors due to the damage from the fire.
“This was one of the most difficult cases I’ve dealt with in my 35-year career,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl who received a call at 2 a.m. in Coeur d’Alene. “After about five hours of searching the twins were found in the kitchen area. The tragic loss of these two boys impacted every State Fire Marshal investigator and first responder there and no doubt the entire community of Weippe. Our hearts goes out to the family of John and Shawn.”
In a release from CCSO, according to the mother, Hannah Hueth, the boys were sleeping in the living room when she went to bed around midnight. Hannah woke up to smoke and alerted the father, Chance Carr, who immediately attempted to rescue the boys only to be driven back by heavy smoke and heat. Chance returned to assist Hannah out the window to safety and tried to enter the living room again with no success. Hannah ran around to the front of the home to find entry but could not due to intense flames and smoke. Hannah stopped a passing motorist to call 911.
Firefighters from Weippe Fire Department arrived a short time later as well as Pierce and Orofino Fire Departments. Although smoke alarms were said to have been inside the home, no alarms were reported to have been heard or located during the investigation.
