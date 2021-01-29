Remains found nearly 10 months ago in the Seven Devils and Bernard Creek area have been positively identified as Todd William Hofflander by the FBI using DNA analysis, according to a release from the Idaho County Coroner’s Office.
Hofflander was last seen Sept. 26, 2010, in the area of McGaffee Cow Camp while backpacking in the area with a friend. A search of the area by multiple agencies was unsuccessful in locating Hofflander. Then last year, on April 27, a hunter in the Bernard Creek area found what appeared to be human remains, along with some backpacking supplies and a camera. The hunter took the camera and turned it over to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, where pictures of Hofflander were subsequently located on the device.
A team from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was taken by boat to the area and collected the remains and the hunting gear. Detectives showed the hunting gear to Hofflander’s wife and she positively identified the items as belonging to her husband.
Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke took possession of the remains and transported them to the Ada County Coroner’s Office in Boise for further review. Investigators with Ada County used contacts to get the remains to the FBI in Washington D.C., and the FBI confirmed all remains found were from the same person. At that time, they took DNA and ran it against a known sample of Hofflander’s DNA.
Last Wednesday, Jan. 21, Ada County investigators called Funke and stated they had positively identified the remains as Todd Hofflander.
In a joint statement, the Idaho County Coroner and the Idaho County Sheriff’s office thanked the Ada County Coroner’s Office and the FBI for making the DNA match, and the agencies stated, “Our deepest condolences once again go out to the Hofflander family.”
(0) comments
