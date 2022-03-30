WOODLAND — County and federal agencies are investigating an apparent double shooting incident that occurred outside Kamiah last week.
“It is believed this was an isolated incident resulting from a disagreement between the two injured parties,” read a statement from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), “therefore, we believe there is no on-going threat to the public.”
As of press time, information is limited to two males being involved, the medical status of both is unavailable. ICSO deputies are actively investigating the incident.
“The FBI is assisting Idaho County with the investigation,” said ICSO detective Jerry Johnson, “and because of that, no further release will be forthcoming.”
According to an ICSO release, last Wednesday, March 23, just before 11 p.m., Idaho County dispatch received a call about an injured male who was two miles up the Woodland Grade. Callers believed the injury may have been a gunshot wound. Idaho County deputies responded, and while en route, other individuals on the scene located another male who also had a suspected gunshot wound.
Both individuals were transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by LifeFlight.
In an ICSO statement: “We wish to thank LifeFlight, the Kamiah Ambulance and Lewis County and both of their deputies and their dispatchers for their assistance with this incident.”
