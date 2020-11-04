KAMIAH — The possible murder of a Kamiah woman is under investigation by federal, tribal and county law enforcement.
According to a statement from the FBI, on Oct. 31, the FBI responded to the alleged homicide of an adult female at a residence near Kamiah, on the Nez Perce Reservation. The FBI, with the assistance of the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI’s Coeur d’Alene resident agency at 208-664-5128 or the Nez Perce Tribal Police at 208-843-7141.
According to the agency, “As the FBI helps to ensure safety and security in Indian Country, we remain committed to that role and responsibility. The case will be vigorously and thoroughly investigated as other alleged felony crimes that fall within our jurisdiction.”
