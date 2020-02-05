GRANGEVILLE – A Feb. 24 preliminary hearing is set for a Grangeville man, alleged to have severely beaten an individual in an incident earlier last month.
Robert Bruce, 46, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony. The victim, Wes Weeks, was taken by Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston where, according to staff, he was treated and released the following day.
The charge against Bruce resulted from a Jan. 18 incident reported at a former car wash on the north edge of Grangeville. According to court records, Bruce is alleged to have struck Weeks in the head with his fist at least three times and then kneed him in the side of the head two to three times. The report stated the assault resulted in severe trauma and severe bruising to Weeks’ ear and face.
According to the probable cause document, Bruce stated that day he had followed Weeks to the facility and went to “ask him to slow down.” At this point, he reported Weeks shoved him backwards, so Bruce punched him in the face, knocking him down, subsequently striking him with his hand and knee.
The incident was investigated by Grangeville Police Officer Phillip Graham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.