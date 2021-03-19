BOISE -- Idaho Governor Brad Little held a press conference emphasizing the need to accept almost $5 billion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the federal government to invest in Idaho’s future.
“Rejecting the funds would mean California, New York, Illinois, and other big states get to spend Idahoans’ tax dollars,” Little said. “Rejecting the funds would mean Idaho gives up our say in how our allocated share gets spent. That is unacceptable. Therefore, Idaho will accept the allocation for our state.”
ARPA is allocating close to $5 billion to the state of Idaho for various projects and grants and unlike the CARES Act funds that the state has received during the COVID-19 pandemic, which needed to be spent within nine months, ARPA funds are available to the state for up to four years.
Little wants to take time to better understand how these funds will impact Idaho since the state has four years to finish spending.
• Almost $2 billion will go towards COVID response.
• Close to $600 million will go to county and city governments in Idaho.
• $981 million will go to programs ranging from public K12 education to childcare grants.
• $2 billion will go to businesses and individuals in Idaho in the form of stimulus checks and economic support.
Little’s priorities with these ARPA funds include long-range investments that will benefit future generations of Idahoans. Little said that he will not create expenses for the state that will come out of general state funds in the future.
“We should not hastily spend the funds we receive. We should wait for guidance from the U.S. Treasury, so we responsibly allocate these resources. We must be thoughtful and deliberative in our approach,” Little said.
Little will work closely with the legislature in allocating funds properly for Idaho although direct funding agencies like K12 education must be spent within 30 to 60 days.
“I have been actively working with legislators on a plan for them to take the required actions before adjourning, while setting up a process to make long-range investments with remaining funds,” Little said. “The situation allows us to spend more time deliberating on the best ways to use the funds to support the next generation of Idahoans who will have to deal with paying off the debt.”
