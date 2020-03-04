Federal law enforcement arrested two Grangeville men last week in connection with felony charges related to methamphetamine distribution.
Richard Gordon Bashaw and Ryan James Cook had their initial appearance in federal court last Friday, Feb. 28, according to a spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Bashaw and Cook were arrested by the FBI in Grangeville last Thursday, Feb. 27. That same day, Justina MaeMarie Foster of Lewiston was arrested in connection with this case, the criminal activities of which allegedly spanned several months and involved multiple city, county and state police agencies.
According to a federal indictment unsealed last Friday, Bashaw, Cook and Foster allegedly conspired to possess and distribute methamphetamine from a period beginning by May 24, 2019, and continuing through Jan. 21, 2020. As to the amount of product, Cook and Foster were alleged to have possessed and distributed 50 grams or more, and Bashaw five grams or more.
Along with conspiracy, the trio is charged as follows: Bashaw is charged with two counts of distribution of meth; Foster and Cook are charged with distributing meth on premises where children were present or resided (one count for Cook, two counts for Foster); and Cook is charged with distribution of meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, and unlawful possession of a firearm. This last charge is due to Cook allegedly possessing a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, despite being convicted in 2016 on a Nez Perce County felony case for possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment states upon conviction, Bashaw, Cook and Foster shall forfeit all property obtained directly or indirectly as a result of these offenses, as well as any property used to commit or facilitate the commission of these offenses.
On penalties, the trio face a minimum mandatory five years and up to 40, and a $5 million fine for distribution; and a mandatory minimum 10 years and up to life, and a $10 million fine for conspiracy. The distribution charge involving children carries imprisonment for not more than 20 years and up to a $1 million fine.
Information on the case has been restricted to charging documents available through the U.S. District Court of Idaho. The FBI spokesperson was unable to comment on case details, such as the extent of the alleged distribution conspiracy or particulars with last week’s arrests.
Readers contacted the Free Press last week, reporting on witnessing law enforcement activity early Thursday morning at the Idaho County Airport and at the Tamarack Apartments, both in Grangeville. The FBI was unable to confirm those reports.
The FBI spokesperson stated its Hells Canyon Narcotics Working Group investigated the case which is a partnership including Idaho State Police, and police departments from Grangeville, Lewiston and the Nez Perce Tribe. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this case.
According to both Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings and Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew, the FBI contacted both agencies ahead of the arrests – in the case of ICSO, nine days prior -- to inform them of the matter and its plans.
Of the three defendants, only Bashaw is listed as being in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office to await trial. At this point, no further hearing or trial dates have been set.
