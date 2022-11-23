KAMIAH — A Kamiah man is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors in connection with a series of incidents earlier this fall.
Benjamin Lester, 34, is charged with domestic battery (violence inflicting traumatic injury) and first-degree stalking, both felonies; and misdemeanors malicious injury to property, violation of a civil protection order, and resisting or obstructing officers. A Nov. 29 pretrial is set on the misdemeanor charges, and Lester was arraigned Nov. 14 on the felonies.
Lester was arrested Oct. 19 following response by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) to a report of a civil protection order violation and an assault that had occurred in the Kamiah area. According to an ICSO release, deputies responded and spoke with the female victim, who had visible injuries.
According to court documents, Lester is alleged on Oct. 19 to have attempted to have sex with the victim, urinated on the victim’s gym bag containing clothes; between Sept. 29 to Oct. 19 is alleged to have taken numerous photos of the victim without consent and engaged in aggressive behavior and sending repeated electronic communications; and on Oct. 19, Lester allegedly was resistant and uncooperative to ICSO commands during investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.