KAMIAH — A Kamiah man is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors in connection with a series of incidents earlier this fall.

Benjamin Lester, 34, is charged with domestic battery (violence inflicting traumatic injury) and first-degree stalking, both felonies; and misdemeanors malicious injury to property, violation of a civil protection order, and resisting or obstructing officers. A Nov. 29 pretrial is set on the misdemeanor charges, and Lester was arraigned Nov. 14 on the felonies.

